Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Judge reinstates NLRB member Trump fired: ‘A president is not a king'

By Dan Mangan, CNBC and Gary Grumbach, CNBC

Gwynne Wilcox, attorney who was a member and chairman of the National Labor Relations Board.
Courtesy: National Labor Relations Board
  • A federal judge reversed the firing of a National Labor Relations Board member by President Donald Trump, with a scathing ruling that said "an American president is not a king."
  • The ordered reinstatement of former NLRB chair Gwynne Wilcox came a month after she sued to be returned to the board.
  • "The President does not have the authority to terminate members of the National Labor Relations Board at will, and his attempt to fire plaintiff from her position on the Board was a blatant violation of the law," Judge Beryl Howell wrote.

A federal judge on Thursday reversed the firing of a National Labor Relations Board member by President Donald Trump, with a scathing ruling that said "an American president is not a king."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The ordered reinstating former NLRB chair Gwynne Wilcox came a month after she sued to be returned to the board.

"The President does not have the authority to terminate members of the National Labor Relations Board at will, and his attempt to fire plaintiff from her position on the Board was a blatant violation of the law," Judge Beryl Howell wrote in the order Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Wilcox was the first NLRB member ever to be fired by a president. Trump replaced her as chair with another board member on his first day back in the White House, and a week later fired her and the NLRB's top lawyer, Jennifer Abruzzo, in a late-night email.

That email said that Wilcox — who was an appointee of former President Joe Biden — was being terminated because "heads of agencies within the Executive Branch must share the objectives of [Trump's] administration."

But Howell in her ruling Thursday said Trump's "interpretation of the scope of his constitutional power — or, more aptly, his aspiration — is flat wrong."

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Costco reports mixed second-quarter earnings

news 22 mins ago

HPE shares slide 16% on weak full-year earnings outlook

"An American President is not a king — not even an 'elected' one — and his power to remove federal officers and honest civil servants like plaintiff is not absolute, but may be constrained in appropriate circumstances, as are present here," Howell wrote.

"A President who touts an image of himself as a "king" or a "dictator," perhaps as his vision of effective leadership, fundamentally misapprehends the role under Article II of the U.S. Constitution."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us