Kamala Harris: This morning routine helps me work 15 hours a day—'no matter how little sleep I get'

Kamala Harris credits her ability to power through 90-hour workweeks, at least partially, to her consistent morning routine.

Harris, the current U.S. vice president and Democratic nominee for president, kicks off each day with two staples: a balanced breakfast and a workout, she told ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast on Monday.

"I'm having, I probably estimate, 14 hour, 15 hour days," said Harris, who's appeared on a variety of popular podcasts in the runup to Election Day on November 5. "No matter how little sleep or how much sleep I've had, I work out every morning ... You know, mind, body and spirit. That's the only time of day I really own."

As recently as 2018, Harris did elliptical workouts or 30-minute SoulCycle sessions, and her breakfasts featured generic, low-sugar Raisin Bran and tea with lemon, she told New York Magazine. Now, she prefers a spinach omelet, chicken apple sausage and toast. "Then I'm gone," she told Sharpe.

Harris didn't always think she needed breakfast, but the simple routine helps her prepare for her bustling workdays, she added: "These days, it's not unusual for me to be in three or even four cities in one day. Rallies with thousands of people ... Making calls to folks."

Skipping breakfast long-term can negatively impact your mood and sleep quality, studies show. People in communities with the highest life expectancies, also known as "blue zones," also make breakfast a priority, longevity researcher Dan Buettner told Make It in 2018.

"As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day," said Buettner. "It gives your body the energy to make it through the day and can be an opportunity to get a lot of healthy foods into your body to start the day."

Harris seems to like consistency, from following the same routine every morning to starting all her meetings the same way: on time.

"It's really important to me to be on time," she told leadership researcher Brené Brown's "Unlocking Us" podcast on Monday. "I've never seen an elected leader who is always on time, but I feel that I owe other people the respect of knowing their time is important."

