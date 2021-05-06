Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Kellogg CEO Says Snacking Is Speeding Up, Fueling Company's Sales Growth

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Craig Barritt | Getty Images
  • Kellogg is seeing snacking accelerate, CEO Steve Cahillane said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."
  • The Pringles and Cheez-its owner beat Wall Street's estimates for its first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook Thursday.
  • Strong demand for Kellogg's snacks helped drive the quarter's sales growth.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Snacking habits consumers picked up during the pandemic aren't going away.

Money Report

Donald Trump 12 mins ago

Oversight Board Members Defend Punting Decision on Trump's Ban Back to Facebook

22 mins ago

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Is Down 10% This Week, Nearing New Low for the Year

Kellogg, the owner of Pringles and Cheez-its, is actually seeing snacking accelerate.

Shares of Kellogg jumped more than 7% in midday trading Thursday after the company topped Wall Street's earnings estimates and raised its full-year outlook. Despite last year's pantry stockpiling, the company's net sales rose 5.1% year over year to $3.58 billion.

Strong demand for its snacks helped drive the quarter's sales growth. In North America, Kellogg saw organic revenue of its snacking division rise 3.5%.

"Snacking has not slowed down. In fact, snacking has sped up, so we believe in choice at Kellogg," CEO Steve Cahillane said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Other companies, such as PepsiCo and Mondelez, have also reported that consumers are maintaining their pandemic snacking habits, even as states reopen their economies.

Cahillane said the company is seeing bifurcated eating trends from consumers. While some are trying to eat healthier by buying plant-based products from Kellogg's MorningStar Farms, others are turning to more indulgent options.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusbusinessfood and drink
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us