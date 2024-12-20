Kelly Evans: The most wonderful newsletter of the year

What a crazy, crazy year it's been. I wrote fifty-four newsletters about it. And I was curious to check (because I'm too scared to check in real-time) which ones were the most-opened. Kind of like doing a Spotify "Wrapped"?

What I found was that the open rate has actually been moving higher throughout the year--and really took off post-election. Pieces about the deficit, the rising stock market, and tariffs were all high on the list. But the number-one, most-opened piece of the year by far was about...you guessed it...inflation. (It was the only one with an estimated open rate above 75%.)

Here are the top seven, which also got some of the most engagement and feedback. They're basically all from November. Thank you so much for all of your replies and interactions. I can't wait to see what next year brings.

1) Sticky inflation ("Are we about to kiss rate cuts goodbye?")

2) Kelly Evans likes AI assistants, questions monetization, and discusses user experience

3) A vibe shift on rates and the deficit

4) The liquidity party

5) The gravity-defying market

6) Could tariffs actually "help" the economy?

7) The math behind the deficit

One more that just missed the cutoff, but that I keep thinking about and will revisit next year, is "There are big downsides to 'King Dollar'." It's very much connected to the tariffs piece listed above.

And my personal favorite, which did pretty well and remains a running "sign of the top" joke at home: How I learned to stop worrying and love the stock market.

So that's a "wrap" on a very insane, very fun year.

See you at 1 p.m...and don't miss an extra-special (and very bittersweet) ending to Power Lunch at 2:55 ET today.

Kelly

