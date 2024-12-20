Key Fed inflation measure shows 2.4% rate in November, lower than expected

Prices barely moved in November but still held higher than the Federal Reserve's target when looked at from a year ago, according to a Commerce Department measure released Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, showed an increase of just 0.1% from October. The measure indicated a 2.4% inflation rate on an annual basis, still ahead of the Fed's 2% goal but lower than the 2.5% estimate from Dow Jones. The monthly reading also was 0.1 percentage point below the forecast.

Excluding food and energy, core PCE also increased 0.1% monthly and was 2.8% higher from a year ago, with both readings also being 0.1 percentage point below the forecast. Fed officials generally consider the core reading to be a better gauge of long-run inflation trends as it excludes the volatile gas and groceries category.

Income and spending numbers in the release also were a bit light compared to expectations.

Personal income rose 0.3% after having jumped 0.7% in October, falling short of the 0.4% estimate. On spending, personal expenditures increased 0.4%, one-tenth of a percentage point below the forecast.

The report comes just two days after the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate another quarter percentage point to a target range of 4.25%-4.5%, the lowest in two years. However, Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues reduced their expected path in 2025, now penciling in just two cuts compared to four indicated in September.

Though Powell said Wednesday that inflation has "moved much closer" to the Fed's goal, he said the changes in the projected path for rate cuts reflects "the expectation inflation will be higher" in the year ahead.

"It's kind of common sense thinking that when the path is uncertain you go a little bit slower," Powell said. "It's not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking into a dark room full of furniture. You just slow down."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.