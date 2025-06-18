Klarna CEO wants to turn the platform into a ‘super app' with AI

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski wants to make the platform more of an all-encompassing financial "super app" that's personalized and can offer non-financial services.

"With AI, you can abstract and adopt the experience much more to the specific user you're dealing with," Siemiatkowski told CNBC in an interview this week.

On Wednesday, Klarna is set to announce the launch of mobile phone plans in the U.S. via a partnership with telecom services startup Gigs.

Klarna's CEO is so bullish about artificial intelligence that he sees it changing the way the fintech's 100 million users bank every day as he sets out to diversify the company's services.

On Wednesday, Klarna — a pioneer of the popular "buy now, pay later" payment method — is announcing the launch of mobile phone plans in the U.S. via a partnership with telecom services startup Gigs. The plans come with unlimited data, calls and texts and will cost $40 a month.

The new phone offering aligns with CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski's vision to make Klarna more of an all-encompassing personalized financial "super app" that can offer services outside the realms of traditional finance.

It isn't the company's first attempt. Previously, Klarna tried to make itself more akin to a "super app" — similar to Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay — offering additional services through multiple different buttons. This ended up being "confusing for the customer," Siemiatkowski told CNBC in an interview.

But the Klarna boss stressed the part AI can play in Klarna's fresh attempt.

"I think in this new AI world, there's a better opportunity to serve customers with different services and then adopt the kind of level of articulation and visualization of those services than there was historically," he said.

Super apps are popular in China and in other parts of Asia. They're meant to serve as a one-stop shop for all your mobile needs — for example, having taxi-hailing and food ordering in the same place as payment and messaging services.

While super apps have flourished in Asia, adoption in Western markets has nonetheless been slower due to a number of reasons.

'Tremendous opportunity'

Siemiatkowski says he's spending a lot of his time focusing on AI.

"There's a tremendous opportunity for that — but it's just getting it to work," he said. "Everyone who has used it knows it can spit out some exciting stuff but then you need to make sure that it works every time."

Going forward, Klarna's chief sees the platform becoming more of a "digital financial assistant" for users' every-day banking needs.

"If we have some information that suggests that you are overpaying for your carrier subscription or your data or whatever, we can now offer you both a suggestion of a better price model, but also with a click, implement that and make it a reality," Siemiatkowski said.

Acknowledging issues with Klarna's previous attempt to become a super app, Siemiatkowski says the technology just wasn't "mature" enough at the time.

Klarna reported a $99 million loss for the quarter that ended in March, citing one-off costs relating to depreciation, share-based payments and restructuring.

Perception problem

Still, Klarna has a perception problem to overcome. In the U.S., the firm has become synonymous with the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) payment method, which allows consumers to pay off orders over monthly installments — typically interest-free.

By contrast, in Europe, consumers recognize they can use Klarna to store their deposits and pay for things in one go as well as via a credit plan, Siemiatkowski noted.

He also expressed frustration with "the kind of memes that we get in in the U.S. when it's like, 'Oh, Klarna launched with DoorDash ... it is a sign of the macroeconomic environment," referring to a tie-up the company announced with food delivery app DoorDash earlier this year that was met with backlash online.

Siemiakowski said this kind of reaction wouldn't happen in the German or Nordic markets, where Klarna operates more like online payment system PayPal.

He sees a future where Klarna works as a more all-encompassing financial ecosystem with add-on services such as features for investments in stocks and cryptocurrencies — which, he adds, is "not that far off."

"Offering people the ability to invest in both stock and crypto is is what's becoming a kind of more standard part of a neobank offering," he said, while stressing he doesn't want to compete with popular U.S. stock trading app Robinhood.

When will Klarna IPO?

Klarna paused plans to go public in April, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries.

Siemiatkowski said that Klarna has already achieved what it set out to do in order to be ready for that milestone — namely, building up a brand in the U.S.

"The U.S. is now our largest market by number of users. It's a profitable market for us," he said. "Those things have been accomplished."

Whether the company does or doesn't go public, the business strategy for Klarna remains the same.

"That is just a healthy way to drive liquidity for our shareholders, as well as give the company more ways to fund itself, if it would like to do so, and ... to show that this is a an established company," Siemiatkowski said.

