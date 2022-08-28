Las Vegas Is the No.1 Happiest Place to Travel to in North America—Here's What Else Made the List

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations.

The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.

No. 1 happiest travel destination: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas topped the list with an index score of 73.7. The popular destination got an overall happiness score of 27.6 thanks to a wide range of activities perfect for visitors planning to get the most out of their stay. The city offers everything from gambling in any of its hundreds of casinos to enjoying a more laidback and unique experience like visiting The Neon Museum, a place that houses many old neon signs that were once business markers on the famous trip. The city also has a high safety score, so you can feel at ease while exploring "Sin City."

New Orleans was second on the list with a happiness score of 26.8. The Louisiana city proved to be the most LGBTQ+ friendly city, according to Club Med's data.

Top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America:

Las Vegas, Nevada New Orleans, Louisiana Vancouver, Canada San Francisco, California Washington, D.C. Los Angeles, California Portland, Oregon Toronto, Canada Halifax, Canada Nashville, Tennesse

The survey stated that the top five cities on the list ranked high on the happiness scale because of the variety of activities they have to offer visitors.

