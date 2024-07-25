‘Let's go': Harris agrees to debate Trump, accuses him of ‘backpedaling' on Sept. 10 date

The clear favorite for the Democratic nomination, Vice President Kamala Harris said she is "ready to debate" her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

Harris said she and Trump had both previously agreed to a faceoff on Sept. 10.

Trump signaled earlier this week that he did not "like the idea" of participating in a debate hosted by ABC.

De facto Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Thursday she is "ready to debate" her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

"I think that voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage, and so I'm ready," Harris told reporters on an airport tarmac outside Washington. "Let's go."

Harris, the vice president, said she has agreed to face off with Trump on Sept. 10. ABC News had been scheduled to hold a debate on that date with Trump and President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the race on Sunday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Now it appears he's backpedaling," Harris said of Trump on Thursday afternoon. "But I'm ready."

Trump signaled in a press call earlier this week that he did not "like the idea" of participating in a debate hosted by ABC, which he called "fake news."

But he said he "absolutely" would want to debate Harris if she becomes the Democratic nominee.

"I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually," Trump said on the Tuesday afternoon call.