Trump lauded at Republican convention, his first public appearance since assassination attempt

Donald Trump made a brief appearance at the Republican National Convention with a bandage over his right ear. The crowd cheered wildly for its nominee, and chanted "Fight!"

It is Trump's first public appearance since his attempted assassination at a rally, where one attendee was killed and two were critically injured.

Former First Lady Melania Trump and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump did not appear in the stands with the rest of the family.

Former President Donald Trump was cheered and celebrated when he arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday, his first public showing since the assassination attempt against him at his Pennsylvania rally.

The former president was wearing a bandage over his right ear, but otherwise appeared to be in good spirits.

As he walked into the arena, the crowd erupted into cheering and chants, including repeatedly shouting "Fight! Fight! Fight!" as the former president waved to the audience.

Sitting in the VIP box next to Trump was his newly chosen vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, along with some of his close allies including conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Silicon Valley venture capitalist David Sacks.

Former first lady Melania Trump and Trump's daughter and former White House Advisor Ivanka Trump were not with the rest of the family. Both women have been conspicuously absent from the campaign trail this election cycle.

Earlier Monday, Trump officially secured the 1,215 delegates required to become the official GOP presidential nominee.

The convention kicks off just two days after Trump's attempted assassination at a Saturday rally where one attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured. The alleged gunman, 20-year old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead moments after he opened fire.

The RNC schedule is expected to remain relatively unchanged, though the assassination attempt has supercharged the emotional energy of a convention that was already expected to be revved up with Trump fanfare.

Day one of the convention has featured a slate of speakers including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, rapper Amber Rose, Sacks, and former running mate hopefuls like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Teamsters Union President Sean O'Brien gave the last speech of the night, noting that he was the first Teamster ever to address a Republican convention. He said he knew his presence was a controversial move.

"Anti union groups demanded the president rescind his invitation. The left called me a traitor," O'Brien said. "I don't care about getting criticized."

Over 80 of Trump's closest allies, big-ticket donors and other lawmakers are expected to speak at the convention this week. The City of Milwaukee expects roughly 50,000 attendees.

