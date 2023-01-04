Money Report

Lizzo Says Buying Her $15 Million California Mansion in 2022 Was a ‘Milestone' After Sleeping on Couches and in Her Car for Years

By Celia Fernandez,CNBC

Sarah Morris | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Before Lizzo became the superstar she is today, the 34-year-old Grammy winner couch surfed and slept in her car for years.

Lizzo told "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2022 that buying her first home earlier in the year was a big moment for her.

The singer admitted that although she had the privilege of staying in "really nice places" during her latest "Special" tour, she missed being in her own space.

"I was like, 'I miss my house. Like, I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.' And I was like, 'This is the first time I've ever said this,'" Lizzo says. "It's a milestone for me."

Behind two layers of walls and gates, Lizzo's $15 million 5,300-square feet house has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

The home also features a fantastic 58-foot infinity pool and sits on a 0.31-acre lot, according to Architectural Digest.

Since moving in, Lizzo hasn't been shy about showing off bits and pieces of her house in videos on Instagram.

Lizzo reveals in the interview that her favorite time of year at home is during the holidays because she loves Christmas.

The singer even shared that she has more than half a dozen Christmas trees around her Los Angeles home.

"It's like not having stuff for a long time, and now I've got it, like, I'm going overboard. I'm literally Santa Claus!" she says.

