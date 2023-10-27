Longevity doctor shares No. 1 supplement he's been taking every day to ‘slow down aging' — and how he feels now

I've spent 20 years as a longevity researcher and regenerative medicine doctor, and one of the most common questions I get is what kind of supplements I take to slow down the aging process.

The supplement I take every day for the past few years is taurine, an essential amino acid that plays a vital role in the body’s digestive, cardiovascular, skeletal, muscular and nervous systems.

I've since noticed an improvement in my overall energy level, exercise performance and recovery time.

The top anti-aging benefits of taurine

Many people may not have heard of taurine, but there has been a growing body of research dedicated to uncovering its potential.

Here are some of its potential benefits:

1. It can improve heart health.

Aging often takes a toll on the heart, leading to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Taurine has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities, and it allows the body to balance electrolytes and improve lipids.

It aids with blood pressure regulation and supports blood vessel function, too, which helps maintain optimal blood flow and ultimately reduces the risk of hypertension, atherosclerosis (the hardening of arteries) and heart attacks.

2. It can energize mitochondria.

Mitochondria are responsible for energy production in the body.

In biology class, you might have heard them referred to as the powerhouse of the cell. But as we age, mitochondrial dysfunction can contribute to fatigue and other age-related diseases.

Taurine supplements can help protect these organelles from damage.

3. It can stimulate stem cell production.

Stem cells hold the key to tissue repair and regeneration. But as the body ages, its numbers and activity decline.

Studies have shown that taurine can help stimulate stem cell production, particularly neural stem cells, which can boost brain function, in addition to regenerating various tissues throughout the body.

4. It can increase muscle mass.

Taurine functions as a cell volumizer, drawing water into muscle cells and creating a more favorable environment for muscle growth.

This may also allow individuals to train harder and, over time, build more muscle. Combined with a proper diet and exercise regimen, all of this can help slow the aging process.

5. It can help repair DNA.

One of the hallmarks of aging is accumulated DNA damage, which can lead to mutations and an increased risk of cancer and other diseases.

Taurine exhibits DNA-protective capabilities due to its ability to scavenge harmful free radicals, while supporting DNA repair mechanisms that can reduces the occurrence of genetic mutations and contributes to overall cellular health.

6. It can lower blood pressure.

Taurine has demonstrated the potential to lower blood pressure through several mechanisms. It promotes vasodilation — the relaxation and widening of blood vessels — which leads to improved blood flow and reduced pressure on arterial walls.

Taurine has also been shown to inhibit the release of stress hormones like cortisol, which can raise blood pressure.

Taurine isn't a magic potion for longevity

I personally take about 2,000 milligrams per day, but for those new to taurine supplements, I recommend starting with a lower dosage — around 500 to 1,000 milligrams — and then working your way up.

Of course, it's always best to consult with a physician before starting any new supplement.

Keep in mind that balance and moderation are key. And if you don't want to go the supplements route, you can add more foods that are high in taurine into your diet. Some of my favorites include chicken, turkey, tilapia, tuna, scallops, seaweed and beef.

One thing I always remind people is that while supplements can play a role in promoting health and longevity, they should be part of a comprehensive and holistic approach to wellness that includes a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress management and making healthy lifestyle choices.

Neil Paulvin is a longevity and regenerative medicine doctor and host of the Life Optimized podcast. As a leading expert in biohacking and human optimization, Dr. Paulvin is recognized for his work applying a hyper-personal approach to help his patients — including Fortune 500 executives, Olympic athletes and A-list celebrities — optimize their health. Follow him on YouTube and Instagram.

