investing

Looking for a New Job? Here's Why You Should Hold Off on Updating Your Resume

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Narisara Nami | Moment | Getty Images

If you are like the millions of other Americans who want a new job, you've probably thought about updating your resume.

But that process may be outdated.

CVs are now used to see how well your skills match to a position and not meant to outline the trajectory of your career, according to Jacey Eckhart, a career coach for Military.com.

You should find a potential job first, copy and paste any keywords from the listing and then describe how those apply to your experience, Eckhart said.

Check out this video to learn more about how to create a resume that will get you hired.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

