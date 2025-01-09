Money Report

Los Angeles wildfires latest: Evacuation orders in Hollywood Hills lifted, but flames persist

By Fred Imbert,CNBC

Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8, 2025.
Josh Edelson | Afp | Getty Images
Altadena, CA, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025 - Jimmy Orlandini shields from intense heat as he hoses down a neighbors rooftop on Sinaloa Ave. as the Eaton Fire continues to grow. 
Robert Gauthier | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
Altadena, CA, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025 - Jimmy Orlandini shields from intense heat as he hoses down a neighbors rooftop on Sinaloa Ave. as the Eaton Fire continues to grow. 

The wildfires around Los Angeles continued to rage Thursday, disrupting an area that millions call home.

At least five people have been reported dead due to the wildfires, while more than 100,000 were forced to leave their homes. Around 7:30 a.m. PT, evacuation orders in Hollywood Hills were lifted.

Five fires have been confirmed thus far. The first fire erupted Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles County neighborhood. It remains 0% contained.

Another one started near a canyon north of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night. One also burns in a suburb north of San Fernando, while the most recent one ignited in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X Wednesday night that more than 7,500 firefighting personnel were "on the ground working with local and federal partners to respond to California's ongoing historic wildfires."

"Southern California residents — please remain vigilant tonight. Listen to local officials and be ready to evacuate if you're near impacted areas," he added.

The wildfires also impacted numerous industries in the region, including entertainment. "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was among the shows whose production was affected. Universal Studios Hollywood and the shopping complex known as Universal CityWalk were also closed Thursday.

— NBC News contributed reporting.

Disclosure: Universal is owned by CNBC's parent company NBCUniversal.

Progress has been made in containing three fires, Newsom's office says

The Hurst Fire in Sylmar is 10% contained, and the Lidia Fire burning through Acton is 40% contained, Gov. Newsom's office announced in an X post this morning. Sunset Fire, which is blazing through Hollywood Hills, is holding at 60 acres.

— Ece Yildirim

California wildfires impact entertainment industry

A home burns along Sunset Boulevard during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA. 
Jeff Gritchen | Medianews Group | Getty Images
A home burns along Sunset Boulevard during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA. 

The wildfires rippling through the Los Angeles area have wreaked havoc on the city's bustling entertainment industry, shuttering tapings, productions and theme parks.

Variety reported that "Hacks," "Loot," "Ted" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" were among some of the productions impacted.

Universal Studios Hollywood and the shopping complex known as Universal CityWalk were also closed Thursday in response. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood said it was offering refunds to guests.

Disclosure: Universal is owned by CNBC's parent company NBCUniversal

— Samantha Subin

Satellite image shows devastation

A satellite image from Maxar Technologies offers a glimpse into the impact of the deadly fires on Los Angeles.

This photo, taken Wednesday, is of Altadena, which is about 14 miles outsides of downtown L.A.

AFTER: A satellite image shows smoke covering destroyed houses after devastating wildfires, in Altadena, California, U.S., January 8, 2025.
Maxar Technologies | Via Reuters
AFTER: A satellite image shows smoke covering destroyed houses after devastating wildfires, in Altadena, California, U.S., January 8, 2025.

LA Fire Chief warned budget cuts would worsen emergency preparedness in December

File: Then Deputy Fire Chief Kristin Crowley on Jan. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. 
Irfan Khan | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
File: Then Deputy Fire Chief Kristin Crowley on Jan. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. 

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley warned in December that the nearly $18 million slashed from the fire department's budget this year "has severely limited the department's capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies, including wildfires," NBC LA reports.

The cuts were absorbed by multiple programs, with most absorbed by leaving many administrative jobs vacant. Seven million was cut from LAFD's overtime budget, which was earmarked for training, fire prevention, and other key functions.

According to the memo, the variable overtime hours were used to pay for FAA-mandated pilot training and helicopter coordination staffing for wildfire suppression.

"I am confident that it did not," said Mayor Karen Bass in response to Crowley's claim, saying Wednesday evening that the budget cuts did not have an impact on the LAFD's response to respond to the Palisades wildfire and others.

— CJ Haddad

Evacuation orders in Hollywood Hills will be lifted

A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Sunset Fire burns in the Hollywood Hills with evacuations ordered on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Sunset Fire burns in the Hollywood Hills with evacuations ordered on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

All evacuation orders will be lifted in Hollywood Hills starting at 7:30 AM PST, as firefighters make progress on the Sunset Fire, the latest brush fire sparked on Wednesday evening.

Most evacuation orders in Hollywood Hills were lifted overnight with the exception of the area North of Franklin, which will now be open while LAFD continues to work in the area.

— Ece Yildirim

Biden to be briefed by top officials on federal response to blazes

U.S. President Joe Biden stands with California Governor Gavin Newsom, as he visits a Santa Monica Fire Station to receive a briefing from Cal Fire officials on the Palisades wildfire, in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California, U.S., Jan. 8, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden stands with California Governor Gavin Newsom, as he visits a Santa Monica Fire Station to receive a briefing from Cal Fire officials on the Palisades wildfire, in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California, U.S., Jan. 8, 2025. 

President Joe Biden plans to meet in the afternoon with senior White House and administration officials to be briefed on the federal response he has directed to the wildfires, the White House said.

Biden was briefed earlier in the day about the latest effects of the fires.

The president will attend the memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter and then return to the White House for the afternoon briefing.

— Dan Mangan

Ways to support those impacted by the fires

Caroline Ramirez reacts as she watches her home being affected by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. 
Zaydee Sanchez | Reuters
Caroline Ramirez reacts as she watches her home being affected by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. 

People looking to donate and support those impacted by the wild fires in California should take a look at these organizations offering relief.

The charities, vetted by NBC News, include the LA Fire Department Foundation, Pasadena Human Society and World Central Kitchen. Read the full list of organizations vetted by NBC News here.

— Samantha Subin

As LA burns, Trump attacks Newsom and Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden stands with California Governor Gavin Newsom, as he visits a Santa Monica Fire Station to receive a briefing from Cal Fire officials on the Palisades wildfire, in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California, U.S., Jan. 8, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden stands with California Governor Gavin Newsom, as he visits a Santa Monica Fire Station to receive a briefing from Cal Fire officials on the Palisades wildfire, in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California, U.S., Jan. 8, 2025. 

President-elect Donald Trump is aggressively blaming California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden for the wildfires, putting the governor on defense as he works to contain the devastation.

"Gross incompetence by Gavin Newscum and [LA Mayor] Karen Bass….And Biden's FEMA has no money — all wasted on the Green New Scam! L.A. is a total wipeout!!!" Trump wrote Thursday morning on Truth Social.

"One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It's ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" Trump wrote in another post overnight.

Those posts followed a slew of similar comments made by Trump on Wednesday, when Biden traveled to Santa Monica to meet with Newsom and approve the governor's request for a Major Disaster Declaration.

Newsom later criticized Trump for playing politics in the middle of an unprecedented disaster.

"One can't even respond to it. ... People are literally fleeing, people have lost their lives, kids lost their schools, families completely torn asunder, churches burned down," Newsom told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday while standing in front of a burning building.

"This guy wanted to politicize it," Newsom said of Trump. "I have a lot of thoughts and I know what I want to say. I won't."

Kevin Breuninger

Celebrities lose homes, flee as Los Angeles fires spread

A firefighter douses hot spots on homes destroyed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California. 
David Crane | Medianews Group | Getty Images
A firefighter douses hot spots on homes destroyed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California. 

A home reportedly belonging to Hollywood actors Leighton Meester and Adam Brody was one of more than 1,000 buildings destroyed by wildfires raging across Los Angeles, including a blaze that started on Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, Maria Shriver and other celebrities were among more than 100,000 people forced to evacuate their homes to escape the out-of-control fires burning in some of Los Angeles' most desirable areas.

The largest blaze consumed more than 15,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, a picturesque neighborhood between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu that is home to many film, television and music stars.

Brody, best known for his roles in TV series "The O.C." and "Nobody Wants This", and Meester, who starred in "Gossip Girl", bought their Pacific Palisades home in 2019 for $6.5 million, according real estate and entertainment websites.

Shriver, a journalist and the former first lady of California when she was married to former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, said the destruction in the upscale enclave was devastating.

"Everything is gone. Our neighborhood, our restaurants," she wrote on X on Wednesday.

— Reuters

Companies offer support to Californians fleeing fires

Evacuees from the Palisades fire are seen at an evacuation and shelter center at Westwood Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 8, 2025. 
Agustin Paullier | Afp | Getty Images
Evacuees from the Palisades fire are seen at an evacuation and shelter center at Westwood Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 8, 2025. 

Big-name companies ranging from rideshare platforms to telecom giants have offered resources aimed at aiding Los Angeles-area residents amid the fires.

Airbnb partnered with 211LA to provide free, temporary housing to evacuees. Interested parties can fill out this form.

Uber shared a $40 credit for Long Angeles County residents taking a trip to an active shelter by using the code "WILDFIRE25," according to NBC's affiliate station there. Lyft will provide two $25 vouchers for the first 500 customers to use the code "CAFIRERELIEF25" by Jan. 15.

AT&T is waving select charges for customers in certain California zip codes. Verizon said it's providing unlimited calls, texting and data usage to customers in "hardest hit" areas and has set up WiFi and charging stations at three locations.

Planet Fitness offered evacuees free access to facilities through Jan. 15, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Click here to see a full list of resources from companies vetted by NBC Los Angeles.

— Alex Harring

Early insurance estimates emerge

Early damage estimates are starting to emerge, even as the fires continue to rage.

AccuWeather reports economic losses to reach as much as $57 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan put insured losses at about $10 billion. AM Best says it's too early to assess the damage, but that the high value of lost real estate will generate large economic losses. 

Pacific Palisades is in the top five concentrated areas of exposure in Southern California.

Claudio and Kathleen Boltiansky embrace in their fire-ravaged neighborhood after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. 
Etienne Laurent | AP
Claudio and Kathleen Boltiansky embrace in their fire-ravaged neighborhood after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. 

State Farm has the largest market share with 8 million policies in California. Farmers Insurance is a close second, with Travelers, Allstate, Chubb and USAA in the top 10. 

Years ago, Chubb began managing down its exposure in the regulated market, where rates have to be approved. Instead, it writes property insurance for high-net-worth individuals under Excess & Surplus lines, which aren't subject to approval.

AIG and Pure Insurance also offer the high-end policies that could get hit from these fires.

— Contessa Brewer

Palisades Fire in California burns more than 15,000 acres

Chimneys stand among the rubble after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on January 8, 2025. 
Agustin Paullier | Afp | Getty Images
Chimneys stand among the rubble after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on January 8, 2025. 

The Palisades Fire that has ravaged the Los Angeles area has burned more than 15,000 acres through Thursday morning. Here's a look at the devastation caused by the other four fires in the area, per NBC News:

  • Eaton Fire: 10,600 acres
  • Hurst Fire: 855 acres
  • Lidia Fire: 348 acres
  • Sunset fire: 60 acres

— Fred Imbert

Los Angeles and Ventura counties under red flag warnings until Friday

A view of the Palisades fire from a plane, January 7, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media.
Mark Viniello | Mark Viniello Via Reuters
A view of the Palisades fire from a plane, January 7, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday evening that "much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties" were under red flag warnings until 6 p.m. on Friday due to "moderate to strong North to Northeast winds and low relative humidity."

Winds will be lighter Thursday morning but will pick up again Thursday afternoon and night, lasting into early Friday, the National Weather Service said. It added that "gusts of 30 to 50 mph could sporadically affect lower elevations and favored valleys."

— NBC News

