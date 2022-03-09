Lyft Will Let Most Employees Work and Live Wherever They Want

Lyft on Wednesday announced it was shifting to a "fully flexible" work option, allowing workers the choice of where to live and work.

Lyft on Wednesday announced it was shifting to a "fully flexible" work option, allowing workers the choice of where to live and work.

Almost all of the company's employees will be able to pick whether they work from the office, at home or in a hybrid model, the company said in a blog post. Employees can choose where they want to live. In general, employees won't need permission to relocate within the country, Lyft said.

Lyft had 4,369 employees as of Sept. 30, 2021, according to a filing.

The company said "managers will keep their teams on the same page with written norms that guide general expectations, team culture, and the cadence of in-person gatherings."

"A flexible workplace strikes the right balance between trust and choice — helping us do our best work while attracting and retaining top talent," Lyft's President of Business Affairs Kristin Sverchek said in the post.

Lyft follows a handful of companies in announcing their post-Covid office plans as cases continue to fall across the nation. Apple is asking employees to come back April 11, while Google is aiming for an April 4 return.

