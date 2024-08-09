Maduro orders 10-day ban on Elon Musk's X in Venezuela after feud with billionaire

Disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in a speech Thursday that he signed a decree ordering telecommunications regulators to block X for 10 days.

Maduro accused Musk of having "violated all of the rules" of X, and "inciting hatred, fascism, civil war, death and confrontations among Venezuelans."

Internet monitoring firm NetBlocks confirmed that X is now restricted in Venezuela following Maduro's order.

In a CNBC-translated speech Thursday, Maduro said he signed a decree ordering the Venezuelan telecommunications regulator to block X, as the firm's owner, Musk, "violated all of the rules of the very social network Twitter, today known as X — all of them. And he has violated [the rules], by inciting hatred, fascism, civil war, death and confrontations among Venezuelans, [he] has violated all of the laws of Venezuela. And in Venezuela there are laws ... and we will enforce the laws.

Venezuela's National Commission of Telecommunications, or Conatel, will "remove the X social network, previously known as Twitter, out of circulation in Venezuela for 10 days," allowing X to respond, Maduro added.

Several of the country's internet service providers were shown cutting off access to the site, with some displaying zero reachability and others showing restricted access, according to a post from NetBlocks on X.

Musk launched a war of words with Maduro, who claimed he clinched a third six-year term in power in a disputed election result.

Musk wrote in a post on X, "Shame on Dictator Maduro" and accused the longtime Venezuelan leader of committing "major election fraud."

In response, Maduro challenged the technology billionaire to fight him, telling national television: "Elon Musk, I'm ready. I'm not afraid of you ... Let's fight, wherever you want."

Responding to a X post containing footage of Maduro's comments, Musk said, "I accept."

Protests erupted in Venezuela following the 2024 presidential election on July 28, which was marred by allegations of misconduct and electoral fraud.

Maduro's government has cracked down on the protests, with riot police deployed to quell the unrest.

Both Maduro and his opponent, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, claimed victory in the election, with the national electoral authority declaring Maduro won 51% of the vote.

However, Washington and other foreign governments have cast doubt on the official results. The U.S., which back in April reimposed sanctions on Venezuela to pressure Maduro's administration over election concerns, recognized Gonzalez as the winner of the disputed July vote.