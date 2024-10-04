Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Maersk slumps 7% as the end of U.S. port strikes weighs on European shipping stocks

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

An aerial view of the Dundalk Marine Terminal October 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. 
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Shares of Moller-Maersk slumped on Friday as European shipping companies fell on the conclusion of a U.S. port strike.
  • U.S. dockworkers and the United States Maritime Alliance on Thursday brokered a tentative deal on wages and extended their existing contract through Jan. 15.
  • A prolonged strike would have provided a boost for European shippers to take a larger share of global supply chain demands.

Shares of Moller-Maersk slumped more than 8% on the Friday market open as European shipping companies fell on the conclusion of a U.S. port strike.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

A major union for U.S. dockworkers and the United States Maritime Alliance on Thursday brokered a tentative deal on wages and extended their existing contract through Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate a new agreement.

A prolonged strike would have provided a boost for European shippers to take a larger share of global supply chain demands.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Maersk shares pared losses slightly to trade down 7.05% by 9:05 a.m. London time.

Germany's Hapag Lloyd was down 13.45%. Swiss logistics company Kuehne + Nagel also fell 1.48%.

Thursday's deal ended a strike that had choked U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports since the start of the week and threatened U.S. supply of fruits, pharmaceuticals and automobiles, among other goods.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Britain's defense sector vies for stretched government funding on path to 2.5%

news 1 hour ago

Why oil prices haven't skyrocketed on Middle East supply fears — yet

U.S. supply chains incurred significant disruptions even during the brief walkout, with billions of dollars in goods anchored offshore ahead of the busy holiday shopping period.

The strike — the first in almost 50 years by labor union the International Longshoremen's Association — impacted operations at 14 ports and included around 50,000 of the union's 85,000 members.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us