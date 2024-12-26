Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Mark Cuban tried to invest in Musical.ly before it became TikTok—'I liked it better when it was dances'

By Natalie Wu,CNBC

Mark Cuban tried to invest in Musical.ly before it became TikTok—’I liked it better when it was dances’
Jon Kopaloff | Getty

Before Mark Cuban ever hit the "woah" on TikTok with his daughter, the video-sharing app was Musical.ly and Cuban wanted to be an investor.

"I remember when it was Musical.ly and I tried to invest… Oh my god, I loved it because I could just turn it on and there would be 15,000 people live immediately that I could talk to," Cuban said of the livestreaming option on the now defunct video streaming app, in an interview with social media personality Jules Terpak last week.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

His bid for an investment in Musical.ly was unsuccessful, however, because the company wasn't looking for more funding, he tells CNBC Make It. Musical.ly later merged into TikTok a year after it was acquired by Chinese parent company Bytedance for upwards of $800 million in 2017.

Cuban, who initially created a TikTok account to see what his kids were watching, said he liked Musical.ly and early iterations of TikTok because they fostered spaces for authentic and fun connection.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Now the app — which faces an uncertain future as it battles a potential ban — "feels more corporate" and business-driven, especially with the introduction of new revenue-generating features, Cuban told Terpak.

"I liked it better when it was dances [and] music… Now it's a business," he said in the interview.

While it's unclear how much Cuban wanted to invest in Musical.ly and what that investment would be worth today, Cuban has said that some of his investments, at least on ABC's "Shark Tank" are not to make money.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

An options strategy to generate income on this ‘Dog of the S&P 500' – and perhaps buy it cheap

news 1 hour ago

Barbara Corcoran says this is the key to her 35-year marriage: ‘There's something to be said about your own private space'

He's invested close to $29 million on companies from the show, the billionaire told The Dallas Morning News in February. But as of 2022, "on a cash basis," Cuban was in the red from his exited "Shark Tank" investments, he said in a now deleted post on X.

"Sometimes my deals are purely to help someone or send a message," he said in the post.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us