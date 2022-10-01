Marvel, ‘Halloween', ‘Big Mouth': 8 New Movies and Shows Streaming on Disney+, Peacock and Netflix This October

Movie theaters are exiting their late-summer doldrums and 'House of the Dragon' and 'Lord of the Rings' are dominating the pop culture landscape, but there's still plenty of great new content coming to streaming this October.

Netflix, HBO and other streamers have lined up a diverse slate of movies and shows for the month, with many saving their spookiest content for the Halloween season.

If you're looking to fill up your October viewing schedule or just need a break from Middle-Earth and Westeros, here are 8 new movies and shows coming out this month.

'Interview with the Vampire' (Oct. 2, AMC+)

The TV remake of the 1994 Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise vehicle stars "Game of Thrones" actor Jacob Anderson as the titular vampire. The series has already been renewed for a season 2.

'Werewolf By Night' (Oct. 7, Disney+)

The latest entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe is styled like a classic Hollywood monster movie, with Gael Garcia Bernal starring as the werewolf. But this is far from a one-off Halloween special. Marvel boss Kevin Feige said in a featurette that the show "will ultimately become quite important to the future of the MCU."

'Catherine, Called Birdy' (Oct. 7, Prime Video)

Set in medieval England, the Lena Dunham-written-and-directed film follows "Game of Thrones" alumna Bella Ramsey as the daughter of a lord trying to foil his plans to marry her off.

'Avenue 5' Season 2 (Oct. 10, HBO Max)

The space-set comedy series from "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci is back for a second season, promising more interstellar hijinks from the passengers of the interplanetary cruise ship that saw its voyage knocked off course and its return to Earth pushed years into the future.

'Halloween Ends' (Oct. 14, In theaters and on Peacock)

Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the finale of the rebooted "Halloween" trilogy, which will see Laurie Strode confront the evil Michael Myers once and for all.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Oct. 28, Netflix)

Netflix's remake of the 1930 classic follows a young soldier as he confronts the horrors of battle during World War I.

'Big Mouth' Season 6 (Oct. 28, Netflix)

The long-running raunchy animated series returns for its 6th season at the end of the month, with teaser trailers promising to continue storylines first explored in the spinoff series "Human Resources".

'The White Lotus' Season 2 (Oct. 30, HBO Max)

The second season of the popular murder mystery anthology series will take place in Italy and feature an almost entirely new set of characters. The star studded cast will include Aubrey Plaza and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham.

