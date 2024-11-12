Matthew McConaughey turned down $15 million role to be happy: ‘The residuals decline on quality of life’

Matthew McConaughey knows that success can lead to making a lot of money, but the actor says that the two are not the same.

Appearing on the Modern Wisdom podcast this week, the 55-year-old explained why he believes money and success are not interchangeable, despite people generally associating the two.

"Right now, money, fame, that's the definition of success," he said. "Whoever has more, you're the winner."

But McConaughey said he's looking to make a "profit" in his life rather than in his bank account.

"I think there's a difference between success and profit," he says. "Profit does pay you back."

"I love money. I'm all for it," he continued. "I see a lot of one way tickets that are 'You can be successful and have more money but not be making a profit in your life.'"

He added that he's known "many very rich men who've chased that dollar to be successful and to be relevant for having the most money," but who aren't very happy in life.

"[They] were bewildered. Lost. Had no relationships. They didn't have purpose. They just chased the dollar," he said. "They were good at it. They couldn't necessarily say what they were good at, just good dealmakers who made the right calls."

Searching for fulfillment over money is something the actor has spoken about in the past. In 2012, McConaughey described his desire to stop doing romantic comedy films despite them padding his bank account.

"I enjoyed them. They paid well; they were fun. I didn't know if I wanted to do any more," he told The Guardian at the time. "I decided to sit out, and I had to endure for a while. Another one comes with a big old paycheck; I had to say no. I was looking for something to be turned on by."

McConaughey reportedly turned down a $15 million offer to star in a "Magnum, P.I." film in 2008. Soon after, he agreed to do "Dallas Buyer's Club" for less than $200,000. The role would go on to win him an Academy Award and kickstart a new, more fulfilling stretch of his career.

McConaughey said he doesn't regret not having the extra millions in his bank account.

"Would I be any less happy if I had a 50th of what I have right now? No. There's no way I'd be less happy," he said. "The residuals decline on quality of life."

