McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy's is giving them out for a penny

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

McDonald’s will sell its famous double cheeseburger for 50 cents on Sept. 18.
McDonald's is complimenting its popular $5 Meal Deal with an even better offer: 50 cent cheeseburgers.

For the second consecutive year, the fast food giant is discounting one of its most popular menu items on National Cheeseburger Day. On Sept. 18 only, customers will be able to buy the chain's famous Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents.

The offer is available to customers who use the fast food chain's smartphone app, and is limited to one burger per customer.

Users who open the app will be prompted to take advantage of the National Cheeseburger Day promotion, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

McDonald's announced the return of the deal at the same time that it revealed its $5 Meal Deal would be sticking around until December. The combo, which was released this summer amid slumping sales, features a choice of McDouble or McChicken sandwich, four-piece McNuggets, small fries and a soft drink.

The offering from the Golden Arches is competing with value combos from rival fast food chains like Taco Bell, Burger King, Wendy's and Popeyes.

Diners looking to get the most value on National Cheeseburger Day will also be able to score a 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's with the purchase of another menu item if they buy it on the chain's app or website.

Burger King, meanwhile, will give a free cheeseburger to any member of its Royal Perks rewards program who makes a purchase of $1 or more.

