Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava swings to a profit in first report since IPO

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images
  • The Mediterranean restaurant company reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million.
  • Net sales soared 62% to $172.9 million, fueled by new restaurant openings.
  • Cava said its traffic grew 10.3%, outstripping the broader restaurant industry.

Cava on Tuesday posted a profitable quarter for its first earnings report since its initial public offering in June.

Cava's stock surged 12% in extended trading. Shares have more than doubled in value since its IPO, fueled largely by its blockbuster public market debut.

The Mediterranean restaurant company has a market value of $5.27 billion, as of Tuesday's close.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended July 9:

  • Earnings per share: 21 cents
  • Revenue: $172.9 million vs. $163 million

Cava reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million, or 21 cents per share, swinging from a net loss of $8.2 million, or $6.23 per share, a year earlier.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Apple reverses course, moves iPhone ‘end call' button back to middle in latest beta

news 25 mins ago

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street looks beyond losing session: Live updates

CNBC does not compare reported earnings per share to Wall Street estimates for a company's first report as a public company, as uncertain share counts can skew expectations.

Net sales soared 62% to $172.9 million, fueled by new restaurant openings. The chain said it opened 16 net new Cava restaurants during the period, for a total of 279.

Cava's same-store sales climbed 18.2% in the quarter. The chain said its traffic grew 10.3%, making it an outlier in the broader restaurant industry, which has seen customer visits shrink in recent months.

More than a third of Cava's quarterly sales came from digital orders.

Looking ahead to 2023, Cava expects to report same-store sales growth for the full year of between 13% and 15%. The company plans to open between 65 to 70 new locations. It's also forecasting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $62 million to $67 million.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us