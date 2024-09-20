Money Report

Europe automaker shares slump after Mercedes becomes latest to cut 2024 guidance

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

An employee does final inspections on a Mercedes-Benz C-Class at the Mercedes-Benz US International factory in Vance, Alabama.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  • Mercedes shares fell more than 8% Friday after becoming the latest carmaker to cut its 2024 guidance.
  • The German carmaker cited weaker demand from China as the main driver of the downgrade.
  • The auto sector was dragged lower on the announcement, with Volvo and Stellantis shares also dropping.

Mercedes shares fell more than 8% Friday after becoming the latest carmaker to cut its guidance this year as sluggish demand in China and trade disputes weigh on the sector.

The company said late Thursday that it now expects group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to come in "significantly below" the previous year and that its adjusted return on sales would be between 7.5% and 8.5%, down from its earlier forecast of 10% to 11%.

Shares pared losses slightly to trade 6.9% lower as of 9:40 a.m. London time.

The auto sector was dragged lower, down 3.2%, as Volvo and Stellantis fell 4% and 2.7%, respectively.

Mercedes' revision was triggered by a "further deterioration of the macroeconomic environment," primarily driven by weaker Chinese consumption and a prolonged downturn in the country's real estate sector, the firm said in its Thursday statement.

"This affected the overall sales volume in China including sales in the Top-End segment. Overall, the sales mix in the second half of 2024 is expected to remain unchanged versus the first half, and therefore weaker than originally expected," the company said.

Fellow German automaker BMW also recorded steep losses last week after lowering its 2024 profit margin outlook due to slumping sales in China and an issue with a braking system supplied by Continental.

