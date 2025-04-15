Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered spinning off Instagram from Facebook in 2018: FTC trial

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered spinning out Instagram in 2018, according to an email presented Tuesday in the FTC's antitrust trial against the company.

The email was presented to the court during Zuckerberg's second day of testimony.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered spinning out Instagram in 2018 on concerns about the rising threat of antitrust litigation against Facebook, according to an email presented Tuesday in a Washington, D.C. courtroom.



During Zuckerberg's second day of testimony in Meta's antitrust trial with the Federal Trade Commission, lawyers representing the FTC introduced an email from May 2018, in which Zuckerberg appeared to comment on the possibility of separating the photo-sharing app his company purchased in 2012 for $1 billion.

"And i'm beginning to wonder whether spinning Instagram out is the the only structure that will accomplish a number of important goals," Zuckerberg wrote in the email. "As calls to break up the big tech companies grow, there is a non-trivial chance that we will be forced to spin out Instagram and perhaps WhatsApp in the next 5-10 years anyway. This is one more factor we should consider."

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012, when the photo app had 13 employees and Zuckerberg was poised to take his company public in what, at the time, was the largest tech IPO on record. The purchase of Instagram and 2014 acquisition of WhatsApp for $19 billion are at the heart of the blockbuster antitrust trial that kicked off Monday and could last weeks.

The FTC alleges that Meta monopolizes the social networking market, and has argued that the company shouldn't have been able to complete those acquisitions. The agency is seeking to cleave the apps from Meta as a possible remedy.

Meta disputes the FTC's allegations and claims the regulator mischaracterizes the competitive landscape and fails to acknowledge a number of rivals like TikTok and Apple's iMessage, and not merely other apps like Snapchat.

Zuckerberg also said in the 2018 email that the company's "best estimates are that, had Instagram remained independent, it would likely be around the size of Twitter or Snapchat with 300-400 million MAP today, rather than closer to 1 billion." MAP is short for monthly active people.

