Meta replaces Global Affairs President Nick Clegg with Joel Kaplan ahead of Trump inauguration

Facebook parent Meta is replacing President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg with Joel Kaplan, the company's current policy vice president and a former Republican party staffer.

The shake up comes three weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and it's the latest sign of how tech companies are positioning themselves for a new administration in Washington.

Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister, said he is stepping down, citing the new year as the right time to move on. He'll be replaced by Kaplan, who will take on the title of Chief Global Affairs Officer.

Kaplan was a staffer under former President George W. Bush, and he appeared at the NYSE with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and Trump in December. He also attended Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in 2018 as a personal friend, causing a controversy for the social media company.

"I will look forward to spending a few months handing over the reins — and to representing the company at a number of international gatherings in Q1 of this year," Clegg wrote in a memo to his staff that he shared on Facebook on Thursday.

Clegg joined the company in 2018 after a career in British politics with the Liberal Democrats party, and he helped Meta navigate incredible scrutiny, especially over the company's influence on elections and its efforts to control harmful content. Clegg also helped steer the company through the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which Facebook shared user data with third-party political consultants. He also represented the company in Washington and London, frequently at panels for artificial intelligence and at congressional hearings.

"My time at the company coincided with a significant resetting of the relationship between 'big tech' and the societal pressures manifested in new laws, institutions and norms affecting the sector," Clegg wrote.

In his note, Clegg said that former Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin would replace Kaplan as Meta's vice president of global policy. He mentioned that Kaplan would work closely with David Ginsburg, the company's vice president of global communications and public affairs.

"Nick: I'm grateful for everything you've done for Meta and the world these past seven years," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. You "built a strong team to carry this work forward. I'm excited for Joel to step into this role next given his deep experience and insight leading our policy work for many years."

Semafor first reported the news.

