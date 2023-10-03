Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta wants to charge European users $14 to access ad-free Instagram, Facebook: Report

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Meta is considering charging its European users to access ad-free versions of Instagram and Facebook, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
  • The proposal is Meta's attempt to navigate strict privacy rules in the European Union, which will require Meta to get users' consent in order to show them targeted ads.
  • It is not clear whether regulators believe Meta's proposal is sufficient, according to the report, and they may ask the company to propose a cheaper offering.

Meta is considering charging its European users nearly $14 a month for an ad-free version of Instagram if they do not agree to let the company use their personal data for targeted ads, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The proposal, which would cost users around $14 a month on mobile devices and as much as $17 on a desktop, is Meta's attempt to navigate strict privacy rules in the European Union. The rules will require Meta to get users' consent in order to show them targeted ads, which would likely have an adverse impact on the company's advertising revenue.

Meta has spoken with digital-competition regulators in Brussels, privacy regulators in Ireland and other EU privacy regulators about its proposal, according to the report. The company has reportedly named the plan "subscription no ads," or SNA, and it wants to start rolling it out in the coming months.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It is not clear whether regulators believe Meta's proposal is a sufficient workaround, according to the report, and they may ask the company to propose a cheaper offering.

"Meta believes in the value of free services which are supported by personalized ads. However, we continue to explore options to ensure we comply with evolving regulatory requirements. We have nothing further to share at this time," a Meta spokesperson told CNBC Tuesday. 

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Consumers starting to buckle for first time in a decade, former Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon warns

news 31 mins ago

Jim Cramer sees a bull market in cybersecurity

Since the privacy rules do not apply to the U.S., it is unlikely that Meta would introduce SNA there. But in February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a paid verification subscription service called Meta Verified.

For $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month on iOS, users on Meta's Instagram and Facebook platforms will be able to submit their government ID and get a blue verification badge. Zuckerberg said the new feature aims to increase "authenticity and security" across the platforms.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us