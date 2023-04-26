Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta's Reality Labs Records $3.99 Billion Quarterly Loss as Zuckerberg Pumps More Cash Into Metaverse

By Jonathan Vanian,CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Meta’s Reality Labs unit had a $TK billion operating loss in the first quarter, after losing $13.72 billion last calendar year.
  • The division is tasked with developing the virtual reality and augmented reality technologies that make up the metaverse.
  • Outside of Reality Labs, Meta is in cost-cutting mode as it copes with a slowdown in the online ad market.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg keeps racking up losses from his metaverse investments while downsizing his social media company through cost cuts.

In its first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, Meta said its Reality Labs unit, which is tasked with building the virtual reality and augmented reality technologies for the futuristic metaverse, recorded a $3.99 billion operating loss.

The unit generated $339 million in revenue during the quarter, a miniscule sum for a company that brings in tens of billions of dollars a quarter in advertising sales.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The numbers show a slowdown from last quarter, when Reality Labs lost $4.28 billion on $727 million of revenue.

For all of last year, Reality Labs recorded an operating loss of $13.72 billion on $2.16 billion in sales, underscoring how VR and AR technologies have yet to reach the mainstream.

Zuckerberg has touted 2023 as the company's "year of efficiency" and has implemented major cost-cutting initiatives that include layoffs targeting an expected 21,000 employees.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise Wednesday Night as Meta Pops on Quarterly Results: Live Updates

news 19 mins ago

House Passes GOP Debt Limit Bill, as McCarthy Tries to Draw Biden Into Negotiations

But while the company slims down, it's still pumping billions of dollars into the metaverse after changing its name from Facebook to Meta in late 2021.

Data provided to CNBC by research firm NPD Group showed that sales of VR headsets in the U.S. declined 2% year-over-year in 2022 as of December, as the holiday season failed to spark a rush of new purchases.

In March, Meta cut the price of its Quest 2 VR headset as well as the high-end Quest Pro. The Quest 2 now costs $70 less than before, selling for $430, while the price of the Quest Pro was reduced by $500 from its original price to $1,000.

Watch: Investors should look for Meta's ad revenue in earnings

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us