Meta's Reality Labs Records $3.99 Billion Quarterly Loss as Zuckerberg Pumps More Cash Into Metaverse

Meta’s Reality Labs unit had a $TK billion operating loss in the first quarter, after losing $13.72 billion last calendar year.

The division is tasked with developing the virtual reality and augmented reality technologies that make up the metaverse.

Outside of Reality Labs, Meta is in cost-cutting mode as it copes with a slowdown in the online ad market.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg keeps racking up losses from his metaverse investments while downsizing his social media company through cost cuts.

In its first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, Meta said its Reality Labs unit, which is tasked with building the virtual reality and augmented reality technologies for the futuristic metaverse, recorded a $3.99 billion operating loss.

The unit generated $339 million in revenue during the quarter, a miniscule sum for a company that brings in tens of billions of dollars a quarter in advertising sales.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The numbers show a slowdown from last quarter, when Reality Labs lost $4.28 billion on $727 million of revenue.

For all of last year, Reality Labs recorded an operating loss of $13.72 billion on $2.16 billion in sales, underscoring how VR and AR technologies have yet to reach the mainstream.

Zuckerberg has touted 2023 as the company's "year of efficiency" and has implemented major cost-cutting initiatives that include layoffs targeting an expected 21,000 employees.

But while the company slims down, it's still pumping billions of dollars into the metaverse after changing its name from Facebook to Meta in late 2021.

Data provided to CNBC by research firm NPD Group showed that sales of VR headsets in the U.S. declined 2% year-over-year in 2022 as of December, as the holiday season failed to spark a rush of new purchases.

In March, Meta cut the price of its Quest 2 VR headset as well as the high-end Quest Pro. The Quest 2 now costs $70 less than before, selling for $430, while the price of the Quest Pro was reduced by $500 from its original price to $1,000.

Watch: Investors should look for Meta's ad revenue in earnings