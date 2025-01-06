Michael Barr to step down as the Fed's head of banking supervision to avoid clash with Trump

Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator, will be stepping down Feb. 28, though he will stay on as governor.

There had been speculation that President-elect Donald Trump might replace Barr after he takes office Jan. 20.

Barr said in a statement that "the risk of a dispute over the position could be a distraction from our mission."

The Federal Reserve's top banking regulator will be stepping down next month, paving the way for President-elect Donald Trump to name a replacement and heading off a potential confrontation between the two.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Michael Barr's resignation from the position, which is formally called the vice chair for supervision, takes effect as of Feb. 28, though he will stay on as a governor on the Fed board. His term as Fed governor lasts until 2026.

There had been speculation that Trump might seek to replace Barr after he takes office Jan. 20, the announcement will ease that transition amid speculation that the new president wants someone who is more bank-friendly to take the role.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Though he did not specifically mention the rumors that Trump would attempt to remove him, Barr said in a statement that "the risk of a dispute over the position could be a distraction from our mission. In the current environment, I've determined that I would be more effective in serving the American people from my role as governor."

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Federal Reserve Board's vice chair for supervision, and to work with colleagues to help maintain the stability and strength of the U.S. financial system so that it can meet the needs of American families and businesses," he said.

Bank stocks rallied following the announcement. The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund that tracks the industry's leaders gained more than 1%.

CNBC.com has reached out to the Trump transition team for comment.

In a release announcing the decision, the Fed noted that it will not make any major decisions on rules and regulations until a successor is named. The bank has been revising a set of new rules, dubbed the Basel endgame, that has been broadly unpopular in the industry.

Because the Fed is limited to seven board members, Trump will have to name someone from current group to the new position.

The position was created following the 2008 financial crisis that saw the implosion of multiple big names on Wall Street. Under Barr's watch, the industry saw a crisis in early 2023 in which Silicon Valley Bank and a few other names collapsed, forcing the Fed to implement a liquidity facility to keep the issues from spreading.

In recent days, speculation had swelled that Trump might seek to force Barr from office. A Reuters report in late December indicated that Barr was consulting with a law firm over his legal options should the president-elect make a move.