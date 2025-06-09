Microsoft enters portable gaming with new ROG Xbox Ally devices

Microsoft Xbox players will soon be able to take their favorite games anywhere with the launch of the new ROG Xbox Ally handhelds.

This is a first for Xbox, which has never released a handheld before.

The devices, developed in collaboration with ASUS, offer a full-screen Xbox experience meant for portable play.

Players will be able to access Xbox games, stream content, and play on the go with built-in support for cloud gaming.

"Players can look forward to an approachable gaming experience that travels with you wherever you go, featuring several new and first-of-their kind features on both devices," Microsoft said in a press release.

The announcement follows last week's debut of Nintendo's flagship Switch 2 and sets the stage for a new chapter in portable gaming.