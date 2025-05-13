Money Report

Microsoft is cutting 3% of its workforce

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella leaves after attending a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 30, 2024.
Willy Kurniawan | Reuters
  • Microsoft, which is cutting 3% of its headcount, had 228,000 employees as of last June.
  • The maker of Windows and Word is aiming to reduce management layers.

Microsoft on Tuesday said that it's laying off 3% of employees across all levels, teams and geographies.

"We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

The company reported better-than-expected results, with $25.8 billion in quarterly net income, and an upbeat forecast in late April.

Microsoft had 228,000 employees worldwide at the end of June, meaning that the move will affect thousands of employees.

It's likely Microsoft's largest round of layoffs since the elimination of 10,000 roles in 2023. In January the company announced a small round of layoffs that were performance-based. These new job cuts are not related to performance, the spokesperson said.

One objective is to reduce layers of management, the spokesperson said.

Last week cybersecurity software provider CrowdStrike announced it would lay off 5% of its workforce.

In January, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told analysts that the company would make sales execution changes that led to lower growth than expected in Azure cloud revenue that wasn't tied to artificial intelligence. Performance in AI cloud growth outdid internal projections.

"How do you really tweak the incentives, go-to-market?" Nadella said. "At a time of platform shifts, you kind of want to make sure you lean into even the new design wins, and you just don't keep doing the stuff that you did in the previous generation."

On Monday, Microsoft shares stopped trading at $449.26, the highest price so far this year. They closed at a record $467.56 last July.

Copyright CNBC

