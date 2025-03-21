Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Microsoft rallies in last 10 minutes of trading to avoid first eight-week losing streak since 2008

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Microsoft Build AI Day event in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 1, 2024.
Chalinee Thirasupa | Reuters
  • With Friday's late rally, Microsoft's stock avoided an eighth consecutive week of declines.
  • The last time the shares had a longer losing streak was 2008 during the middle of a global financial crisis.
  • The stock is down 16% from its record close in July.

With about 10 minutes left until the market's close, Microsoft's stock was down for the week. It would've been the first eight-week losing streak since 2008.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

But the shares popped just before the end of trading, pushing the stock up 0.7% for the week to close at $391.26. It's still down 7% for the year.

The last time Microsoft had a weekly slump like its seen this year was between January and February 2008, when the country was in the midst of a financial crisis. Microsoft shares fell nine straight weeks.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Microsoft's 2025 downdraft is notable as the company is viewed as central to the artificial intelligence boom. It has a hefty stake in OpenAI, is investing heavily in its Azure cloud infrastructure and has many products that are incorporating generative AI technologies.

Along with its megacap peers, Microsoft has seen a recent pullback on concerns that President Donald Trump's tariffs and massive cost cuts will hurt the economy, possibly leading to a recession.

Since reaching a closing high of $467.56 in July 2024, Microsoft is down about 16%, pushing its market cap to $2.9 trillion. The company issued disappointing revenue guidance on Jan. 30.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

StubHub files for IPO as companies start lining up to go public

news 1 hour ago

Advocates denounce Social Security Administration response to judge's order barring DOGE access

Within cloud and AI, competition is heating up across the board from rivals like Amazon and Google as well as from emerging startups. Earlier this week, Google announced its intent to acquire cloud security startup Wiz for $32 billion.

WATCH: Trump's FTC moves ahead with broad Microsoft antitrust probe, reports say

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us