Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Military Spouses Are Thriving During ‘The Great Resignation.' Here's Why

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

fstop123 | E+ | Getty Images

Hiring new employees is a time-consuming and costly process.

And for years, hiring a worker who has a spouse in the military has been a risky proposition for companies, according to Jacey Eckhart, a career coach for Military.com.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Military members and their families are typically asked to move every 2½ years and employers know that, said Eckhart.

But things have changed.

Money Report

business 57 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Blackstone ‘Can Go Even Higher Still'

business 1 hour ago

‘We Could Handle It Right Now' — AEP Chief Says U.S. Power Grid Can Sustain Influx of EVs

Many employers are offering remote options and flexible schedules to attract talent.

And many military job seekers want to have long-term opportunities. A recent Military.com survey found that over half of military job seekers, which includes spouses, prefer to work at a job where they can stay for more than five years, said Eckhart.

Check out this video to learn more about how military members, veterans and their spouses are benefiting from the new job market.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeInvestment strategySpecial Reportsjobs
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us