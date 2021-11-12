Military Spouses Are Thriving During ‘The Great Resignation.' Here's Why

Hiring new employees is a time-consuming and costly process.

And for years, hiring a worker who has a spouse in the military has been a risky proposition for companies, according to Jacey Eckhart, a career coach for Military.com.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Military members and their families are typically asked to move every 2½ years and employers know that, said Eckhart.

But things have changed.

Many employers are offering remote options and flexible schedules to attract talent.

And many military job seekers want to have long-term opportunities. A recent Military.com survey found that over half of military job seekers, which includes spouses, prefer to work at a job where they can stay for more than five years, said Eckhart.

Check out this video to learn more about how military members, veterans and their spouses are benefiting from the new job market.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.