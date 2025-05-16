Money Report

Moody's downgrades United States credit rating on increase in government debt

By Yun Li, CNBC

Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Moody's Ratings slashed the United State's credit rating down a notch on Friday, citing the budgetary burden the government faces amid high interest rates.

"This one-notch downgrade on our 21-notch rating scale reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns," the ratings agency said in a statement.

The U.S. is running a massive budget deficit as interest costs for Treasury debt continued to rise due to a combination of higher interest rates and more debt to finance. The fiscal deficit totaled $1.05 trillion year to date, 13% higher than a year ago. The influx in tariffs helped shave some of the imbalance last month, however.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield shot 3 basis points higher in after hours trading, trading at 4.48%.

"Successive US administrations and Congress have failed to agree on measures to reverse the trend of large annual fiscal deficits and growing interest costs," Moody's said. "We do not believe that material multi-year reductions in mandatory spending and deficits will result from current fiscal proposals under consideration."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

