Morgan Stanley is due to release fourth-quarter earnings

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Ted Pick, CEO Morgan Stanley, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 18th, 2024.
Adam Galici | CNBC
  • Morgan Stanley's massive wealth management business will be helped by high stock market values in the fourth quarter.
  • On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup each topped expectations, helped by better-than-expected revenue from trading or investment banking.

Morgan Stanley is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: $1.70 a share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $15.03 billion
  • Wealth management: $7.36 billion, according to StreetAccount
  • Trading: Equities $2.68 of billion, Fixed Income of $1.68 billion, according to StreetAccount
  • Investment Banking: $1.66 billion, according to StreetAccount

Morgan Stanley has several factors working in its favor.

The bank's massive wealth management business will be helped by high stock market values in the fourth quarter, which inflates the management fees it collects.

Investment banking activity continued to rebound last quarter, jumping 29% in the quarter, per Dealogic figures, fueled by rising advisory and equity capital markets activity. And trading activity was supported by an eventful election season.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

