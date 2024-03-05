Nasdaq 100 futures rise after Tuesday's sell-off, investors await Powell's testimony: Live updates: Live updates

Futures linked to the Nasdaq 100 rose on Tuesday night, following a sharp sell-off for all three major averages.

Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. S&P 500 futures added 0.05%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched higher by 2 points, or 0.01%.

In extended trading, CrowdStrike soared 25% on a top-and-bottom line beat for the latest quarter, as well as strong guidance for the full year. Nordstrom tumbled 10% after warning of potential sales declines in 2024.

The action comes after the three major averages notched a second consecutive day of declines. The Dow dropped 404.64 points, or 1.04%. The S&P 500 dipped 1.02%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.65%.

Investors dumped large-cap tech names, fueling Tuesday's losses and notching the worst day since Jan. 2 for the tech sector. Apple shares tumbled nearly 3% on a report from Counterpoint Research, which said that iPhone sales in China slid 24% in the first six weeks of 2024. Microsoft tumbled close to 3%, dragging down the broader market.

"The market is very resilient in the face of a lot of different news," said Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. He added that, "It's really just the tech stocks melting down and everything else rallying, so it's a more rotational market than a straight-down market."

On Wednesday, investors will be watching Fed Chair Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. They will be seeking additional clarity on where the central bank stands on monetary policy and looking for clues on the pace and timing of anticipated interest rate cuts this year.

The central bank leader will speak before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

While the market will likely react to Powell's commentary, Hatfield thinks that his remarks should not come as a surprise to investors.

"In a market with limited information flow, it's going to dominate the trading, but it's been heavily foreshadowed," he said.

