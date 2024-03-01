Navalny's funeral in pictures: Mourners gather in Moscow as riot police contain crowds

Crowds gathered in Moscow on Friday to observe
Alexei Navalny's funeral, with allies of the deceased Russian opposition politician saying over 1,000 people had congregated.
CNBC could not independently verify the number.
Remains of snow clutched to the streets in a grey Moscow, as people lined up outside the church where the memorial service is set to take place. Heavy police presence is expected, as political tensions run high ahead of presidential elections due to take place over March 15-17.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday said that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would be against the law, according to a NBC News translation.
Navalny died under unclear circumstances last month while serving a sentence in an arctic prison colony. Reports say the death certificate pointed to "natural causes."
Navalny's family, supporters and Western leaders have said Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for his rival's death, but the Kremlin has denied any involvement.
Here's a look at the memorial as it unfolded.
Crowds gather as preparations for Navalny's funeral are underway
Andrey Borodulin | Afp | Getty Images Mourners gather in front of the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church ahead of a funeral service for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on March 1, 2024.
Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images A man carrying a wreath passes through a metal detector security gate at the Borisovo cemetery ahead of the burial of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Hearse carrying Navalny's body arrives at memorial service
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images The hearse carrying the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives to the church for Navalny's funeral service.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny into the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church for his funeral service. Ambassadors from U.S., France pay respects
Stringer | Afp | Getty Images France's Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy stands in a queue outside the church during a funeral service for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Stringer | Afp | Getty Images US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy stands in a queue outside the church during a funeral service for Alexei Navalny. Navalny's funeral takes place in a church in Moscow
- | Afp | Getty Images Anatoly Navalny and Lyudmila Navalnaya sit by the body of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during the funeral service. Navalny is laid to rest in a cemetery in Moscow
Alexander Nemenov | AFP | Getty Images Mourners follow the hearse carrying the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after it left the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church towards the Borisovo cemetery for Navalny's burial, in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images Funeral ceremony for Alexei Navalny at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Olga Maltseva | AFP | Getty Images Lyudmila Navalnaya (2nd R) and Anatoly Navalny (R), parents of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, attends a funeral ceremony for their son at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024.
Olga Maltseva | AFP | Getty Images Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024. Memorials for Navalny have been set up in cities around the world
Tobias Schwarz | Afp | Getty Images A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers and candles for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on March 1, 2024, the day of Navalny's funeral in Russia.
Sven Hoppe | Picture Alliance | Getty Images Numerous flowers, candles and pictures were laid in memory of Alexei Navalny near the Consulate General of the Russian Federation. Two weeks after his death in a prison camp, the Kremlin opponent Navalny was buried in Moscow's Borisovskoye.
Nicolas Economou | Nurphoto | Getty Images Flowers, candles, banners and photo portraits of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are placed from protesters and mourners as a memorial at the National Monument in Dam Square in Amsterdam.
Henry Nicholls | Afp | Getty Images Flowers are seen placed beside photographs and placards opposite the Russian Embassy on the day of the funeral of Alexei Navalny.
Vano Shlamov | AFP | Getty Images Floral tributes, portraits of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and messages are seen left outside the former Russian Embassy in Tbilisi on March 1, 2024.