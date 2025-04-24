Nearing retirement? Here's how a ‘bond ladder' can preserve your nest egg amid tariff volatility

Amid tariff volatility, older investors may consider a bond ladder to help preserve their nest egg.

The strategy, which includes an allocation of bonds with staggered maturities, can prevent selling assets when the stock market is down.

As bonds mature, you can use the proceeds to cover living expenses or reinvest the cash.

Amid tariff uncertainty, investors are bracing for more stock market volatility. The turmoil could be even more unnerving for those nearing retirement.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But there's a strategy that could help preserve your nest egg, experts say.

"Bond ladders" — an allocation of bonds with staggered maturities — can provide "emotional comfort and stability for clients, especially those just entering retirement," said Alex Caswell, a certified financial planner at Wealth Script Advisors in San Francisco.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More from Personal Finance:

What student loan borrowers need to know about 'involuntary collections'

Nearing retirement? These strategies can protect savings from tariff volatility

Experts see higher stagflation risks. Here's what it means for your money

As each bond of the ladder matures, investors can spend or reinvest the principal into a new, longer-term bond, depending on needs.

It's a popular way to fight rising interest rates. But the strategy can also be useful during periods of stock market volatility, experts say.

Here's what older investors need to know.

Manage the 'sequence of returns' risk

Typically, you should avoid selling assets when the stock market is down, especially during earlier retirement years. Those early withdrawals paired with market dips can stunt your long-term portfolio, known as the "sequence of returns risk."

Negative returns are more harmful early in retirement than later because you could miss more years of compound growth, according to a 2024 report from Fidelity Investments.

That's why flexibility is important when it's time to pull funds from your retirement savings, Caswell said.

Caswell recommends a bond ladder of Treasuries that mature every six months or one year for up to five years. You can also use the ladder method with certificates of deposit.

As assets mature, you can use the proceeds to cover living expenses. Alternatively, you could reinvest part of the cash if you receive more than you need, he said.

The strategy provides "more transparency and control" of when you're taking money out of that part of your portfolio, Caswell said.

Create a 'TIPS ladder'

You could also weigh a ladder of so-called Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, according to Amy Arnott, a portfolio strategist with Morningstar Research Services.

Issued and backed by the U.S. government, TIPS can provide a hedge against inflation because the principal rises or falls based on the consumer price index.

"Inflation and loss of purchasing power can be a risk with bonds, which is why a TIPS ladder can be attractive," especially when you're able to get a positive return, she said.