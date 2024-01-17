Negative sentiment set to weigh on European stocks as investors focus on Davos

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open on Wednesday while regional focus remains on the World Economic Forum taking place this week in Davos, Switzerland.

Of note Wednesday will be special addresses by Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, Argentinian President Javier Milei, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more Follow CNBC's Davos coverage here

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Asia-Pacific markets extended their declines overnight, with Hong Kong leading losses after China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth missed estimates.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading following a losing session to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week. Wall Street will be looking out for December retail sales data on Wednesday for more insight into the consumer environment in the U.S.

CNBC Pro: 'A trove of rebound opportunities': Citi and others are bullish on biotech and more, naming stocks

2023 wasn't a good year for the health-care sector, but some investors expect it to make a comeback this year — highlighting biotech and medical tech as areas to watch.

The health-care industry "appears ready to return to leadership," given demographic shifts and the benefits of artificial intelligence, Citi said, adding that it expects "healthcare earnings recovery in 2024 to be one of the main drivers of potential outperformance in the sector."

CNBC Pro takes a look at stock picks and other investing tips for the sector that were offered by the bank — and strategists from elsewhere.



Subscribers can read more here.



— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: 'Buy on the dips': Morgan Stanley names its favorite stocks in European tech

Europe's technology hardware sector's "roller coaster year" of 2023 ended on a strong note, and a cyclical recovery is now underway, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Wall Street Bank is expecting investors to focus on a cyclical recovery and key themes such as artificial intelligence, advanced packaging, silicon carbide and gate-all-around transistors.

These themes can collectively "drive earnings momentum throughout this year, especially in 2H24," Morgan Stanley's analysts wrote, naming six stocks it is overweight on.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in negative territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 45 points lower at 7,507, Germany's DAX down 73 points at 16,482, France's CAC down 39 points at 7,351 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 137 points at 30,250, according to data from IG.

U.K. inflation figures for November are due, as are new car registrations from the U.K., Germany, France and Italy for November.

— Holly Ellyatt