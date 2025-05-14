Netflix says its ad tier now has 94 million monthly active users

Netflix said Wednesday its cheaper, ad-supported tier now has 94 million monthly active users.

That is an increase of more than 20 million since its last public tally in November.

Netflix also said its cheapest tier reaches more 18- to 34-year-olds than any U.S. broadcast or cable network.

The company and its peers have been increasingly leaning on advertising to boost the profitability of their streaming products. Netflix first introduced the ad-supported plan in November 2022.

Netflix's ad-supported plan costs $7.99 per month, a steep discount from its least-expensive ad-free plan, at $17.99 per month.

"When you compare us to our competitors, attention starts higher and ends much higher," Netflix president of advertising Amy Reinhard said in a statement. "Even more impressive, members pay as much attention to mid-roll ads as they do to the shows and movies themselves."

