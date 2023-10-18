Never skip this step in a job interview, says career educator: ‘It's really important'

To ace a job interview, you need to look the part.

Your appearance is often the first thing your interviewer will notice about you — and your outfit can say a lot about your professionalism and attention to detail.

Picking out a solid ensemble is the one step that Erin McGoff, a New York-based career educator, reminds people not to neglect when preparing for a job interview. McGroff frequently shares career advice on her TikTok account, where she boasts more than 2.7 million followers.

"It sounds weird, but looking your best is really important in a job interview," McGoff, 28, said during CNBC Make It's "Make It: Your Money" event on Oct. 17.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dressing up can help you perform better in a job interview for a few reasons, the chief of them being "human bias," said McGoff.

"There's something called the 'halo effect,' where we tend to assign positive traits that we find in one person's appearance to the rest of their characteristics," she explained. "So if you look put together, it actually communicates to the interviewer subconsciously that you are a put-together person."

Plus, it can be a confidence boost. "We feel how we look, so if you feel clean and put together, you're going to subconsciously act more confident," McGoff added.

A good rule of thumb is to dress one step above whatever the typical work entire is for the position you're interviewing for, McGoff said in a recent TikTok.

Here's McGoff's quick guide:

If employees wear uniforms at the job, wear smart casual (jeans, blazers, blouses or neutral t-shirts)

If employees wear smart casual, wear business casual (trousers, dresses, button-down shirts, sweaters)

If employees wear business casual, wear business professional (suits and ties, pantsuits, long skirts, heels or loafers)

McGoff's final piece of advice? "Always err on the side of overdressed."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

As technology reshapes business expectations, some leaders are embracing change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2 to hear strategies to adapt, innovate and succeed in this new era of business. Buy your ticket here.

Check out:

I have messed up a lot in job interviews—here's how to avoid my worst mistakes

As technology reshapes business expectations, some leaders are embracing change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2 to hear strategies to adapt, innovate and succeed in this new era of business. Buy your ticket here.