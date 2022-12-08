NFL and Washington Commanders Misled Public About Misconduct Probe, House Panel Says

The NFL and the Washington Commanders misled the public about a probe into years' worth of alleged misconduct in the team's workplace.

The House panel said the NFL and the Commanders impeded its investigation.

Among those accused of sexual misconduct is team owner Daniel Snyder, who has been pursuing the possible sale of the team since last month.

The panel also said the NFL and Commanders owner Daniel Snyder impeded its investigation into the matter. The lawmakers accused Snyder of giving "misleading testimony," as well.

CNBC reached out to the NFL and the Commanders for comment.

The Commanders had hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to investigate claims of sexual harassment within the team's organization that were published by The Washington Post in 2020. The NFL told her to "complete a written report of its findings" surrounding the Commanders' workplace culture.

But then the league refused to release the written report, instead presenting their findings orally in order to "better preserve" witness anonymity and confidentiality.

The panel invited Snyder to testify at a public hearing, but he refused to do so. Instead, he sat for a private deposition, according to the committee.

"Over the course of the deposition, he claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall the answers to the Committee's questions, including basic inquiries about his role as Team owner and multiple allegations of misconduct," the report says. "Mr. Snyder also gave misleading testimony about his efforts to interfere with the Wilkinson Investigation."

The panel found that the NFL's reasoning to protect confidentiality was misleading to the public since the league had previously cooperated in providing written reports for similarly sensitive investigations. In 2014, the NFL released a 144-page written report related to an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' alleged culture of harassment and bullying. In that case, it protected anonymity by redacting witness names and omitting certain details.

The Commanders also face a lawsuit from D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine over an alleged secret deal with the NFL deal to deceive its fans.