NFL Star Alvin Kamara Leaves Klutch Sports Group and Signs With Management Company Quality Control

National Football League running back Alvin Kamara has changed agents again.

The New Orleans Saints star departed powerhouse agency Klutch Sports Group — home to NBA superstar LeBron James — and aligned with Atlanta-based Quality Control Sports Management.

The New Orleans Saints star departed powerhouse agency Klutch Sports Group — home to National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James — and aligned with Atlanta-based Quality Control Sports Management.

On its website, Quality Control features Kamara and other NFL players. The firm's stable includes Los Angeles Rams wideout DeSean Jackson after it acquired Terra Firma Sports Management last June.

Quality Control also represents Major League Baseball players and is a powerhouse in the music industry with a history of managing global artists, including Cardi B and hip-hop group Migos.

Kamara, 26, is under contract with the Saints until at least 2025 after agreeing to a five-year, $75 million deal last September. It's the second-highest contract in the NFL among running backs, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, who has a deal valued at $90 million.

Klutch landed Kamara in 2020 after his former agency Revolution Sports was sold to Klutch, which helped launch its football division. Klutch is led by prominent NBA agent Rich Paul and operates under the entertainment company United Talent Agency following a 2019 investment.

Mitchell Leff | Getty Images

Paul is one of the most influential agents in the NBA, especially since he represents the game's biggest star, James. He also represents top players including Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, and he most recently added Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who is coming off a breakout season.

Klutch was founded in 2012 and has now accumulated more than $1 billion in contracts under management. But the agency is also under fire from an ex-client alleging negligence.

Last month, New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel filed a lawsuit against Paul and Klutch, alleging he lost $58 million in earnings after joining the agency in 2017. After failing to secure a lucrative NBA contract, Noel departed Klutch last year.

The agency is also in the headlines as it represents Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, the subject of trade rumors after he fell out of favor with the franchise.

Kamara rushed for 3,340 yards and 43 touchdowns in 60 career games with the Saints. Now in his fifth season, Kamara is the franchise's biggest star, following the retirement of Drew Brees. The Saints kick off their 2021 season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.