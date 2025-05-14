Nick Jonas says this is the No. 1 thing he considers before investing in a company

After spending nearly a third of his life as an investor, Nick Jonas knows what he's looking for when it comes to companies he wants to put his money into.

The 32-year-old pop star has invested in companies like Ember Technologies, Olipop and Magic Spoon. In an interview with Fortune, Jonas explained that what these companies have in common is they all have stories that resonate with him and are run by people who interest him.

"If there's not a great story there, or if it feels manufactured, then it's harder for me to really lean in," he said.

"I think that ideas are obviously an enormous part of what makes investing in something appealing or interesting," he added, "but most importantly, [it's] who the operators are."

Even if a product is great, the "Camp Rock" star told Fortune that it's still "really important" to have that personal connection with a company.

"[It's important to] explain where that came from and why the product is meaningful," he said. "Not just to the person you're selling it to, but to the individual themselves."

On top of that, Jonas likes companies where he can be involved in strategy rather than just being a money man. Having that level of trust, he said, "really helps bring me the comfort that I need to step up in a meaningful way."

"I really look at that as an important and meaningful piece of the puzzle."

His comments echoed sentiments expressed by his older brother Joe, who in 2018 spoke to CNBC about his own investment philosophies while discussing Ember Technologies.

The elder Jonas said that he doesn't invest just to make a quick buck, and instead chooses investments and companies that he can watch grow over a long period of time.



"I like the long game," he said. "I feel like it's really important to be patient."

In addition to wanting to build strong relationships with the entrepreneurs with which he works, Joe Jonas said that the attitude was informed by stories he had heard about investors in Facebook and Instagram who had sold their equity early on and missed out even great financial windfalls down the road.

"If you're really patient and you nurture this relationship, you'll see some great revenue down the road," he said.

