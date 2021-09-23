Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

NIH Director Collins Calls Israeli Covid Booster Data ‘Impressive,' Says It Shows Tenfold Reduction in Infections

By Robert Towey, CNBC

Emily Elconin | Getty Images
  • Collins said the Israeli data shows a tenfold reduction in infection within 12 days after receiving Pfizer's Covid booster.
  • Collins added that the Israeli data indicated a roughly twelvefold reduction in severe Covid.
  • Collins' comments Thursday came just a day after the FDA approved Pfizer's booster for high-risk people, including anyone 65 and older.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins called Israel's data on Covid-19 booster shots "impressive," noting that they provided a tenfold reduction in infection for people who received a third dose.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Israel began administering boosters in late July to individuals over 60, giving scientists more time to examine their ability to combat Covid and bolster the waning effectiveness of the initial series of doses. Collins' comments Thursday came just a day after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid booster for high-risk people, including anyone 65 and older.

"Without tipping my hand too much, I will say the data looks really impressive, that the boosters do in fact provide substantial reduction in infection," Collins said during a discussion on Covid hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies. "Like a tenfold reduction just within 12 days after that booster, and also a reduction in severe illness, which is the thing we're most concerned about."

Money Report

Technology 9 mins ago

DoorDash's Andy Fang on International Expansion and Lasting Post-Pandemic Delivery Behaviors

coronavirus 16 mins ago

CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Covid Booster Shots for People 65 and Older

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Vaccine mandates for travel are legal in the U.S. — and more are probably coming

FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid booster shots for people 65 and older and other vulnerable Americans 

Average daily U.S. Covid deaths climb above 2,000 for the first time since March   

CDC says nursing home residents are still at risk for Covid with low vaccination rates among staff

Collins added that the Israeli data indicated a roughly twelvefold reduction in severe Covid as the nation was starting to experience more breakthrough cases. Pfizer reported on Aug. 25 that recipients of its third doses experienced a threefold increase in antibodies.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel of medical authorities who offer guidance to the agency, will vote Thursday on whether to endorse the FDA's booster decision. The panel began a two-day series of presentations on boosters on Wednesday to give experts and the public a chance to hear more data before the final vote.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusbusinesspoliticsUS: NewsHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us