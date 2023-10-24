Nikola stock surges 9% after disgraced founder Trevor Milton ordered to repay $165 million

An arbitration panel awarded Nikola $165 million in damages from its founder and ex-CEO Trevor Milton.

Milton left the company in 2020 and was subsequently convicted of fraud related to false statements he made about Nikola's tech.

Nikola had to pay $125 million to settle related charges in 2021.

Shares of electric truck maker Nikola traded higher Tuesday after the company said in a regulatory filing that its disgraced founder, Trevor Milton, has been ordered to pay the company about $165 million in damages.

Shares closed up about 9%, trading at a little more than $1. The company's market value was about $375 million as of Tuesday's close.

Nikola said an arbitration panel in New York determined last week that Nikola was due the funds for "costs and damages arising from actions that were the subject of government and regulatory investigations, including the December 2021 Securities and Exchange Commission settlement and associated civil penalty."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Nikola agreed in December 2021 to pay the SEC $125 million to settle charges that it defrauded investors by misleading them about its products, technical capacity and business prospects.

Nikola said in a statement that it intends to seek reimbursement for its attorneys' fees as well.

Milton, who founded Nikola in 2014 and served as its CEO and executive chair, resigned in September 2020 after short seller Hindenburg Research accused Nikola of making false statements about its technologies to boost its stock and secure partnerships with major automakers.

Milton was found guilty in federal court last year on three counts of fraud related to statements he made while leading the company. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 28.

Nikola will report its third-quarter results before the U.S. markets open Nov. 2.



Don't miss these CNBC PRO stories: