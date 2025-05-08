Nintendo forecasts sales of 15 million Switch 2 consoles as it gears up for launch

Nintendo said it expects to sell 15 million units of its new Switch 2 console in the fiscal year ending March 2026.

It is the first forecast for sales from the Japanese gaming giant since it announced the successor to its successful Switch device.

Earlier this year Nintendo slashed its forecast for sales of the Switch to 11 million units for the year ended Mar. 31. Nintendo on Thursday said it sold 10.8 million units of the Switch in the year, just shy of its own forecast and down 31% year-on-year.

Investors are now focused on how the successor to the console, the Switch 2, will perform when it goes on sale in June. The Switch 2 will start at $449.99 in the U.S. and has improved features compared with its predecessor.

Nintendo first launched the original Switch in 2017 and it has become the Japanese gaming giant's second-best-selling console ever. The firm managed to extend the life of the hardware thanks to hit games involving characters like Super Mario, franchises such as Pokemon and the expansion of its intellectual property into films.

Investors are hopeful the company can continue to ride its wave of popularity with shares up 33% this year.

However, the Japanese gaming giant in April delayed pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the U.S. after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on countries around the world. Nintendo's consoles are manufactured in Vietnam.

