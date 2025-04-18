Nintendo Switch 2 retail preorder to begin April 24 following tariff delays

- Retail preorder for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming system will begin on April 24, the company said.
Nintendo on Friday announced that retail preorder for its Nintendo Switch 2 gaming system will begin on April 24 starting at $449.99.
Preorders for the hotly anticipated console were initially slated for April 9, but Nintendo delayed the date to assess the impact of the far-reaching, aggressive "reciprocal" tariffs that President Donald Trump announced earlier this month.
Most electronics companies, including Nintendo, manufacture their products in Asia. Nintendo's Switch 1 consoles were made in China and Vietnam, Reuters reported in 2019. Trump has imposed a 145% tariff rate on China and a 10% rate on Vietnam. The latter is down from 46%, after he instituted a 90-day pause to allow for negotiations.
"We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our consumers may be experiencing," Nintendo said in a statement. "We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025."
The Nintendo Switch 2 and "Mario Kart World" bundle will cost $499.99, the digital version "Mario Kart World" will cost $79.99 and the digital version of "Donkey Kong Bananza" will cost $69.99, Nintendo said. All of those prices remain unchanged from the company's initial announcement.
However, accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2 will "experience price adjustments," the company said, and other future changes in costs are possible for "any Nintendo product."
It will cost gamers $10 more to by the dock set, $1 more to buy the controller strap and $5 more to buy most other accessories, for instance.
