Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Norway hits pause on controversial deep-sea mining plans

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Environmental activists calling for an international moratorium on deep-sea mining.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Norway has shelved plans to open a vast ocean area at the bottom of the Arctic for commercial-scale deep-sea mining.
  • The decision, which was confirmed late Sunday, comes after the country's Socialist Left Party said it would not support the minority government's budget unless it dropped the first licensing round, initially scheduled for the first half of next year.
  • Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the move was a "postponement," while environmental campaigners hailed what they described as a "huge win".
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store gives a speech during the Autumn 2024 conference of Equinor, a Norwegian multinational energy company, in Oslo, Norway on November 26, 2024.
Thomas Fure | Afp | Getty Images
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store gives a speech during the Autumn 2024 conference of Equinor, a Norwegian multinational energy company, in Oslo, Norway on November 26, 2024.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Norway has shelved plans to open a vast ocean area at the bottom of the Arctic for commercial-scale deep-sea mining.

The decision, which was confirmed late Sunday, comes after the country's Socialist Left Party said it would not support the minority government's budget unless it dropped the first licensing round for mineral activities, initially scheduled for the first half of next year.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Environmental campaigners welcomed the agreement as a "huge win" and "a monumental victory for the ocean."

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre described the move as a "postponement," Reuters reported Sunday, citing comments delivered to private broadcaster TV2.

Støre leads Norway's center-left Labor Party, which is the senior party in a minority government coalition with the Center Party.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is out, stock up 5%

news 1 hour ago

Why Amazon sellers and retailers are flocking to TikTok Shop despite looming U.S. ban

Norway has controversially taken a leading role in the process of extracting minerals from the seabed, putting the country at odds with the likes of Germany, Britain, Canada and Mexico, which have all called for a halt to deep-sea mining amid environmental concerns.

The practice of deep-sea mining involves using heavy machinery to remove minerals and metals — such as cobalt, nickel, copper and manganese — from the seabed, where they build up as potato-sized nodules.

The end-use of these minerals are wide-ranging and include electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar panels.

Read more

How a top marine scientist plans to resolve deep-sea mining's murky future

Norway defends deep-sea mining, says it may help to break China and Russia's rare earths stronghold

Deep-sea mining 'seems to be inevitable,' UN regulator says, as fight for critical minerals heats up

Scientists have warned that the full environmental impacts of deep-sea mining are hard to predict.

Environmental campaign groups, meanwhile, say the practice cannot be done sustainably and will inevitably lead to ecosystem destruction and species extinction.

In a parliamentary vote in January, Norwegian lawmakers voted to open an expansive area of the Arctic — equivalent to the size of Italy — for the exploration of deep-sea mining. It paved the way for companies to apply to mine in the country's national waters near the Svalbard archipelago.

Luke Brennan | Redferns | Getty Images
Two posters on the wall asking to "stop sea mining" exploration of the deep sea during day two of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2024 in Glastonbury, England.

Norway's government said in June that it would start the first licensing round, with the aim of granting the first exploitation licenses early next year.

Sunday's postponement, however, means government parties have agreed to stop the first licensing round from taking place until the end of next year. Norway is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections in September 2025.

'Truly embarrassing'

Norway's government has previously defended its plans to move forward with deep-sea mining, saying it reflects a necessary step into the unknown that could help to break China and Russia's rare earths dominance.

"Any government that is committed to sustainable ocean management cannot support deep sea mining," Haldis Tjeldflaat Helle, deep-sea mining campaigner at Greenpeace Nordic, said in a statement.

"It has been truly embarrassing to watch Norway positioning itself as an ocean leader, while planning to give green light to ocean destruction in its own waters," Helle said.

Norway's energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us