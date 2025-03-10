Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.4% after latest trial results for its next-generation weight loss drug

The Danish pharmaceutical giant on Monday said its next-generation weight-loss drug CagriSema helped obese or overweight adult patients with type 2 diabetes drop 15.7% of their weight after 68 weeks.

Novo Nordisk, which manufactures the fiercely popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, previously forecast weight loss of 25% for patients who take CagriSema.

Shares of Novo Nordisk fell on Monday, after the Danish pharmaceutical giant said its next-generation weight-loss drug CagriSema helped obese or overweight adult patients with type 2 diabetes drop 15.7% of their weight after 68 weeks.

The company's stock was down 5.4% at 11:22 a.m. London time.

CagriSema is being investigated by Novo Nordisk as a weight-loss drug for adults who are overweight or obese, as well as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes. The company currently expects to file for regulatory approval for CagriSema in the first quarter of 2026.

