Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Now you can invest in Elon Musk's xAI through Cathie Wood's ARK Venture Fund

By Yun Li,CNBC

Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has taken a stake in Elon Musk's startup xAI as she deepens her big bet on artificial intelligence.
  • The fund has invested in nearly 50 companies, most of which are private.
  • The xAI startup is not the only Musk-led company Wood's venture fund bets on.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has taken a stake in Elon Musk's startup xAI as she deepens her big bet on artificial intelligence.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

ARK Venture Fund has invested in xAI as of Sunday, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based asset manager said in an email to clients Tuesday evening. The fund also invests in OpenAI, the popular player behind ChatGPT, as well as other companies in the industry, such as Figure AI and Shield AI.

The xAI startup is also not the only Musk-led company Wood's venture fund bets on. The firm has also purchased stakes in Musk's space company SpaceX and social media firm X Corp., formerly known as Twitter.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The venture fund, launched in September 2022, targets smaller investors who can access the venture capital market through it with as little as $500.

The fund has invested in nearly 50 companies, most of which are private. It comes with a hefty management fee of 2.75%.

Musk founded xAI in March 2023 as a challenger to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. Musk also co-founded OpenAI. It recently raised $6 billion in series B funding, reaching a post-money valuation of $24 billion. The xAI startup is reportedly planning to build a supercomputer to power the next version of its AI chatbot Grok.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

Crypto exchange Gemini returns $2.2 billion to users after pausing withdrawals 18 months ago

news 48 mins ago

American shares tumble 15% after sales strategy backfires; carrier cuts growth

The widely followed Wood has been a big AI bull, saying it's the most important catalyst in every corner of her disruptive innovation strategy.

She has called Tesla, with its robotaxi ambition, "the biggest AI opportunity in the world." Tesla is her flagship ARK Innovation Fund's biggest holding, with a weighting of 11.5%.

Wood also said OpenAI is "at the forefront of a Cambrian explosion" in AI capability.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us