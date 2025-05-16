Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are backing the UAE Stargate data center project

U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week.

The data center will collaborate with the AI infrastructure project of the same name in the U.S., which was announced by President Donald Trump.

Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week, a source familiar with the deal confirmed Friday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nvidia will supply hardware with the latest Blackwell GB300 systems.

The data center will collaborate with the AI infrastructure project of the same name in the U.S. announced by President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Abu Dhabi data center, which was announced by the Trump administration on Thursday, will be built by the Emirati firm G42. The massive campus will have 5-gigawatt capacity and cover 10 square miles.

Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

The first phase of UAE Stargate includes a 1-gigawatt compute cluster.

OpenAI announced in February that it was considering building U.S. Stargate data center campuses in 16 states that had indicated "real interest" in the project.

The 16 states were Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Construction on the data center in Abilene, Texas, is currently underway and is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.